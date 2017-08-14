Scenes from a summer well summered

~ Angie

I’m spent today, y’all.  So without further ado and for your viewing pleasure, I here present a shit-ton of images I captured this summer on my beloved iPhone.  Most are from the Myrtle Beach trip in July, but there are some others from Hubby and I’s trip to Minnesota (to see A Prairie Home Companion) from around the house (kitties!), and from the gorgeous Midwestern sky out here on the prairie.  Much affection to you and yours during this back-to-school week, but I have GOT to get back to this pointless book.  ❤

 

 

One thought on “Scenes from a summer well summered

