Popular shmopular. It’s just an opinion.

I don’t believe in sin, original or otherwise. I also don’t believe in heaven or hell or Satan or proselytizing (it’s a fairly vain and egotistic thing to think that yours is the only true God and that anyone who doesn’t share your belief is going to hell). I don’t believe that people need a collection of ancient texts (written by other humans under questionable circumstances) to tell them right from wrong. If they did need those texts, I would hope that someone (or some group) would be wise and resourceful enough to venture out and find some writings that are not so morally opaque. In other words, it’d be great if the texts that were perceived to be holy and advocated loving your neighbor as yourself were also clear about their abhorrence of practices like slavery, rape, murder, and incest.

I don’t believe in the great white-bearded, omniscient, omnipresent and oh-so-nice Caucasian dude in the sky who grants wishes if you pray the right way (and also hate abortion, homosexuality and female candidates for president). I detest the words “everything happens for a reason” and “all part of God’s plan,” and I think they minimize and dismiss death and loss, not to mention the cruelty and horror in the world. I do not believe in a God that acts in the world, either cruelly or benevolently; if I did, I think I would have a very hard time reconciling that belief with the deaths of 6 million Jews (and about 5 million other “undesirables”) during the Holocaust.

You know they were praying, right? They thought God was coming to save them.

If I could believe in God at all, I would have to stipulate that God doesn’t participate in the daily minutiae of the world (birth, life, death, war, narcissistic dictatorships); rather, I would find it much easier to believe that somewhere along the way, responsibility for humanity — its welfare and continued survival — was passed on to the shoulders of the people themselves. We, I believe, are the only hand of God that remains in the world. And just to be clear, I think we suck at it. If we didn’t suck, genocides wouldn’t still be happening, and we really would love our neighbor as much as we love ourselves. We wouldn’t judge that neighbor based on the color of his skin, their sexuality, or her extraordinarily flawed and variable human nature. We wouldn’t think (or do) any of these divisive things because basically, every other human on the planet would be an extension of us — a continuation of our own bodies, souls, and consciousnesses. We are human; everything else — every other distinction — is bullshit.

I believe that humanity can be divine, especially when we gather ourselves together in a group that makes a deliberate decision to ignore (or, even better, appreciate) differences. And yes, I know that’s a woo-woo and entirely fanciful statement to make given the state of the world both past and present, but I don’t care. I think that perfect (and entirely too brief) moments can exist. I believe that people can love one another, no questions asked. Moreover, I have faith that they can. Not that it’s an easy faith. I know believing in people is a hard case to make. I like to do it anyway; at least that way I know I’m not contributing to the continuation of hundreds of years of pointless religious wars in which neither side could have possibly known the truth about the nature of God, and yet both sides were willing to die for their opinions.

I choose people. I choose to think that people will come when they’re needed. And if they don’t, we can say they suck — they’re horrible and apathetic and racist and they should do better next time. We really should do better.

You can’t really say that with unanswered prayers to God, you know?

NOTE — I don’t usually write such hot-button, in-your-face stuff, but it’s Sunday and the church bells were ringing when I opened the patio door. Also…wow, there are a lot of people who write blogs that are entirely based on the fact of their Christianity; I don’t get that. It seems like there must surely be more to those people, and yet they don’t use any other (more unique) descriptors for themselves. I suppose I was also feeling a bit outnumbered today, and finally I decided that my philosophy was just as valuable as anyone else’s.

It is, you know. Even if you don’t like it.